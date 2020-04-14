ST. LOUIS — St. Louis announced five new coronavirus deaths Monday, bringing the city's total to 24.

According to the St. Louis Department of Health, four of the new patients who died were women and one was a man. The health department provided the following information:

An African American female in her 80s

An African American male in his 80s

A Caucasian female in her 80s

A Caucasian female in her 70s

An African American female in her 60s

St. Louis reported 706 cases and 24 deaths as of April 13. There were 10 pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and 184 people being monitored.

In Missouri, 133 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 4,500 people have tested positive.

