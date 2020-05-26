Watch live: St. Louis coronavirus task force doctor gives update on cases, trends

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on the coronavirus situation in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the St. Louis area at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, is expected to release the latest on the number of patients in area hospitals with the virus, how many of them are in the intensive care unit and how many COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. He also has been announcing the number of coronavirus patients who’ve left the hospital and are recovering at home.

Monday: St. Louis coronavirus task force reports fewest patients in hospitals

On Monday, for the first time since at least April 5, the number of coronavirus patients in St. Louis area hospitals dropped below the 400 mark.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has been keeping track of various COVID-19 data trends for the area’s four largest hospital systems: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

When the task force gave its first daily update on April 5, there were 468 COVID-19 patients being treated in task force hospitals. The number grew over the next two weeks, hitting a peak of 757 patients on April 20.

On Monday, the task force reported its fewest number of coronavirus patients to date: 395 people in hospitals being treated because of the virus.

Two other key data trends — the seven-day average of hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new hospital admissions — also decreased from Sunday into Monday.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 21, up from 20

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 24, down from 26

Hospitalizations: 395, down from 413

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 426, down from 440

Patients in the ICU: 97, down from 110

Patients on ventilators: 65, down from 71