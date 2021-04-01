COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Louis area increase as Missouri surpasses 400,000 cases

The seven-day average number of hospitalizations statewide has stayed above 2,500 since mid-November. That is double what it was in early October

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus hospitalizations increased for the first time in five days as Missouri surpassed 400,000 cases.

On Sunday, the task force reported 785 total hospitalizations, up from 755 reported Saturday. The task force said admissions also increased, from 68 Saturday to 82 on Sunday.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for January 3.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 68 yesterday to 82 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 94 yesterday to 95 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 809 yesterday to 807 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 755 yesterday to 785 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 42 yesterday to 73 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 176 yesterday to 175 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 106 yesterday to 111 today.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 16 yesterday to 20 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths increased – from 16 yesterday to 17 today.

Across the system hospitals, 73 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 14,895.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 78%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 83% of their total staffed bed capacity.

The number of coronavirus cases in Missouri has now topped 400,000, and hospitalizations remained at a high level on Sunday.

The state reported 2,305 new cases of the virus to give it 401,761 since the pandemic began. Missouri also reported 19 new deaths to give the state 5,562 linked to COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is down significantly from the peak of 4,723 set on Nov. 20, but it has been rising since Wednesday’s 2,183 and it hit 2,810 on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state declined to 2,701 from the previous day's 2804, but it remained around the high level the state has been reporting since mid-November.

The seven-day average number of hospitalizations has stayed above 2,500 since mid-November. That is double what it was in early October.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 979,821 cases and 16,755 deaths as of Sunday, a single-day increase of 4,469 cases and 81 deaths.

The department also reported 13,482,117 tests, an increase of 45,465.

The state's seven-day positivity rate increased from 8.3% to 8.4%.