x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

St. Louis health department says private labs experiencing COVID-19 testing delays

The health department said the delays could cause issues because the information is being used to make reopening decisions
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Epidemic concept COVID-19. Coronavirus Test Station. Medical worker in full protective gear takes sample from patient at a COVID-19 drive-thru test site. Testing is done by throat swab.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health said private labs are experiencing delays in processing COVID-19, causing problems for patients and the health department.

Beyond forcing patients to wait longer, the delays can make it look like there are hot spots or a resurgence in cases when it may not b the case. 

“The number of positive test results and the total number of tests administered are key data points in the city’s decision-making process related to our response efforts for COVID-19,” director of health Dr. Fredrick Echols said in a press release. "Test results are the key to understanding how widely the virus has spread, how it is currently spreading, and its severity.”

The health department will continue to track delays in testing and is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on potential delays.

Until the issue is fixed, the St. Louis Department of Health will add another step in the analysis of the case counts. More information about the extra step was not provided.

St. Louis reported 1,815 cases and 112 deaths, an increase of 26 cases and two deaths.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Missouri health department's testing data change causes confusion

RELATED: Second stylist at Great Clips in Missouri sick with COVID-19

RELATED: White House bans travel to US from Brazil over coronavirus spread

RELATED: St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reports ups and downs in key target data Sunday

RELATED: Memorial Day weekend crowds spark warnings from experts citing coronavirus

RELATED: Illinois releases guidelines for businesses to reopen during Phase 3