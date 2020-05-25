St. Louis health department says private labs experiencing COVID-19 testing delays

The health department said the delays could cause issues because the information is being used to make reopening decisions

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health said private labs are experiencing delays in processing COVID-19, causing problems for patients and the health department.

Beyond forcing patients to wait longer, the delays can make it look like there are hot spots or a resurgence in cases when it may not b the case.

“The number of positive test results and the total number of tests administered are key data points in the city’s decision-making process related to our response efforts for COVID-19,” director of health Dr. Fredrick Echols said in a press release. "Test results are the key to understanding how widely the virus has spread, how it is currently spreading, and its severity.”

The health department will continue to track delays in testing and is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on potential delays.

Until the issue is fixed, the St. Louis Department of Health will add another step in the analysis of the case counts. More information about the extra step was not provided.

St. Louis reported 1,815 cases and 112 deaths, an increase of 26 cases and two deaths.