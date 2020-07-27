St. Louis pandemic task force gives Monday update after new restrictions announced in St. Louis County

In a press release, task force leader Dr. Alex Garza supported the new restrictions

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold its first briefing after new restrictions were put in place in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced new restrictions Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people, limiting business occupancy to 25% and prohibiting bars from serving customers past 10 p.m.

And there will be new processes to close businesses that are not in compliance.

"If businesses are not playing by the rules, they should not be open," Page said during a news conference Monday morning.

The restrictions will take effect Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m.

In a press release, task force leader Dr. Alex Garza supported the new restrictions.

“All of the COVID metrics are moving at a concerning and unsustainable rate, including increasing cases, percent positives of testing, and hospital admissions. We must act now to avoid further spread, hospitalizations and deaths which typically follow rapid increases in cases”, said Dr. Garza. “We must take these steps if we want to flatten the curve, get our kids back playing sports and in school full-time, as well as keep everyone safe and healthy.”

St. Louis County reported 297 new cases Monday, bringing the county's total to 11,507. The County also reported four new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 636.

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,000 new cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The department reported a total of 43,050 cases and 1,201 deaths, an increase of 1,123 cases and four deaths.

Monday's increase in cases was 95 fewer than the previous day (1,218 but is more than double last Monday's increase of 530).

The state reported 14,953 new polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 641,904. PCR tests are the swab tests that look for active infection in people. The state's positivity rate increased for the seventh consecutive day Monday, from 6.69% to 6.71%.

Statewide hospitalization data has not been updated on the DHSS dashboard for more than a week. A note from the Missouri DHSS said the delay is due to a change in the way hospital data is reported nationwide.

In the St. Louis area, most of the data the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force tracks decreased or remained the same.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41 yesterday to 36 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 40 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 246.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 245 yesterday to 240 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 90 yesterday to 97 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 59 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 28 today.

Across the system hospitals, 23 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,670.