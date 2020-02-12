Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force holds briefing on COVID-19 in area hospitals

On Tuesday, the task force reported a record 962 COVID-19 hospitalizations and a record seven-day moving average of 919

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Wednesday afternoon briefing to provide an update on hospital conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the briefing on the task force's Facebook page or in the video player below.

The update comes as hospitalizations continue to increase in the St. Louis area. On Tuesday, the task force reported a record 962 COVID-19 hospitalizations and a record seven-day moving average of 919.

On Monday, Dr. Alex Garza — the incident commander for the task force — advised people to take precautions in the days after Thanksgiving. He said anyone who traveled or gathered with a large group for the holiday should quarantine.

He said the results of increased gathering around the holiday could lead to difficult decisions for the hospital systems.

"And if the numbers don't go down very soon, we may not be able to keep up. We'll continue to have to look for other places to treat patients outside of our region."

The task force numbers update for Tuesday is as follows:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 107 yesterday to 118 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 116 yesterday to 118 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 909 yesterday to 919 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 961 yesterday to 962 today, a new hospital admissions record.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 96 yesterday to 99 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 202 yesterday to 203 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 123 today.

Across the system hospitals, 131 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 10,819.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 82%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 90% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported 305,370 cases and 4,043 deaths as of Wednesday, a single-day increase of 2,679 cases and 37 deaths.

According to the department's dashboard, cases and testing have decreased by more than 30% over the last seven days when compared to the previous seven days.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate was 20.3%, the same as reported yesterday. The seven-day average positivity rate is delayed 72 hours to improve accuracy, so the number reported Wednesday represents the positivity rate on Nov. 29.

The increase of 236 deaths reported by the state was a single-day record, but the health department said some of the data included numbers from the holiday weekend which was delayed.