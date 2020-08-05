St. Louis coronavirus task force doctor gives update on cases, reopening

The task force announce decreases in six different data points they're monitoring as St. Louis and St. Louis County prepare to begin reopening their economies

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the St. Louis area at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, is expected to release the latest on the number of patients in area hospitals with the virus, how many of them are in the intensive care unit and how many COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. He also has been announcing the number of coronavirus patients who’ve left the hospital and are recovering at home.

Two key coronavirus data points that St. Louis doctors are looking at showed mixed results Thursday.

This week, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force explained it’s really starting to look at — and share — the seven-day averages of the number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to area hospitals and the seven-day average of the total number of patients in the hospital.

On Wednesday, Dr. Garza said there were 29 new patients admitted on Monday (the data is lagged by two days).

“That’s actually the lowest number we’ve ever had,” he said when sharing the news.

On Thursday, the task force reported 35 new COVID-19 patients admitted to area hospitals.

Even though the number increased, it’s still below the seven-day average of 39 people, which means if things continue in this direction, we could see the average number of new hospital admissions start to tick down.