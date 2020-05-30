New COVID-19 patients admitted to St. Louis area hospitals hits highest point in a week

Friday’s numbers showed an increase in the number of new COVID-19 patients who checked in to task force hospital. The seven-day moving average stayed flat

ST. LOUIS — The number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to St. Louis area hospitals was at its highest point in a week on Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The task force, which is made up of four of the area’s largest hospital systems, released updated coronavirus-related numbers Friday afternoon.

Friday’s numbers showed an increase in the number of new COVID-19 patients who checked in to task force hospital. However, the seven-day moving average of new coronavirus patients stayed flat.

The graph below shows the both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals decreased Friday, as did the seven-day moving average of total hospitalizations.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 27, up from 25

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: stayed the same at 21

Hospitalizations: 363, down from 398

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 395, down from 408

Patients in the ICU: 97, up from 87

Patients on ventilators: 59, up from 57

Over the last 24 hours, 32 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,233 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.