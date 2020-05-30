New COVID-19 patients admitted to St. Louis area hospitals hits highest point in a week

ST. LOUIS — The number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to St. Louis area hospitals was at its highest point in a week on Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The task force, which is made up of four of the area’s largest hospital systems, released updated coronavirus-related numbers Friday afternoon.
Friday’s numbers showed an increase in the number of new COVID-19 patients who checked in to task force hospital. However, the seven-day moving average of new coronavirus patients stayed flat.
The graph below shows the both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.
The total number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals decreased Friday, as did the seven-day moving average of total hospitalizations.
The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.
The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.
- New hospital admissions: 27, up from 25
- Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: stayed the same at 21
- Hospitalizations: 363, down from 398
- Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 395, down from 408
- Patients in the ICU: 97, up from 87
- Patients on ventilators: 59, up from 57
Over the last 24 hours, 32 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,233 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.
