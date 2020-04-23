St. Louis coronavirus task force gives daily update

On Wednesday, Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, stressed the peak of a pandemic is not the time to reopen businesses

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the St. Louis area at 3:30 p.m.

The task force is made up of the St. Louis area’s four major hospital systems: Mercy, BJC HealthCare, SSMHealth and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals is expected to be at its highest point this Saturday, according to the task force’s models.

The St. Louis area accounts for more than 4,400 coronavirus cases and 192 deaths.

On Wednesday, Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, stressed the peak of a pandemic is not the time to reopen businesses. That was the message Wednesday from the head doctor behind the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

“The initial crest is our best estimate of when the number of infections among our people in the region will be at its highest point,” said Dr. Alex Garza. “And I think most people would agree that’s hardly a time to relax or let our guard down.”

Franklin County will be allowing some businesses to reopen, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced earlier this week. Golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gyms and fitness studios are among the businesses that will be allowed to welcome customers again — but they’ll still need to abide by Missouri’s social distancing and gathering limits of 10 people or fewer.

The Franklin County businesses will be able to reopen more than a week before Missouri’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to end.

Dr. Garza addressed the county’s decision following a question from the media.

“We’re at the very top of the number of infections that we’re seeing in the community,” he stressed. “It would be difficult to say now’s the time to start relaxing social isolation and all those things we talk about to decrease transmission in the community.”

The task force’s latest models, which were released last week, showed about 71,000 people in the Bi-state area would be infected with the coronavirus by the end of April. Dr. Garza said out of that number upwards of 30% — or 21,300 people — might not even know they have the virus and many others will have mild symptoms and won’t get tested.