St. Louis coronavirus task force to give update on COVID-19 in the area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give its daily COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m. Monday. You'll be able to watch the update live in this story once it gets underway.

The update comes just two days after the St. Louis area was projected to hit its peak number of people hospitalized with the virus. On Saturday, Dr. Garza – incident commander of the task force – said the St. Louis area has experienced “tremendous progress” in the fight against COVID-19.

"Over the past several weeks our community came together to flatten the curve and that has averted what was possibly a worst-case scenario," Garza said. “This sacrifice has saved many thousands of lives.”

Dr. Garza encouraged people to continue social distancing to slow the infection rates and allow parts of the economy to come back online.

He said infections are declining, but still show an overall increase from early April.

As of Sunday, the task force reported 652 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 in the St. Louis area, 162 patients were in the ICU and 115 people were on ventilators.

Dr. Garza said the St. Louis area should be moving across the crest of hospitalizations. He has said that number will come down slowly, giving confidence that we can gradually and safely bring parts of the economy and society back online.

When asked if the area had reached its "peak" or "crest" yet, as early models had suggested, Garza said more data going forward would determine when the "crest" actually happened.