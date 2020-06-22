Watch live: St. Louis COVID-19 task force update on local trends after record numbers this weekend in Missouri

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on the trends of coronavirus patients in local hospitals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the St. Louis area at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the live stream in the player at the top of this story.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, is expected to release the latest on the number of patients in area hospitals with the virus, how many of them are in the intensive care unit and how many COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. He’ll also announce the number of coronavirus patients who’ve left the hospital and are recovering at home.

Monday’s briefing comes after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state for the second day in a row Sunday.

On Sunday, the department reported 18,003 total cases, a single-day increase of 413. It was the first time the department has reported a single-day increase of more than 400 cases. The previous high was set a day earlier when the state reported 389 new cases. Monday, the state reported 140 new cases.

The World Health Organization also reported a record number of new cases Sunday.

Many of the new cases Sunday came from the southwest corner of the state. McDonald County reported an increase of 196 cases and Newton County reported an increase of 88 cases.

The state health department reported no new deaths Sunday, so the total remained at 956. On Monday, the state reported five new deaths.

The state reported an increase of 4,042 PCR tests Sunday, bringing the state's total to 315,157. Since changing the way it reported testing in the state, the 7-day average of new PCR tests has remained around 6,000. The testing data has not been updated for Monday as of this writing.

Despite the increase in new cases, the state reported 415 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, the lowest number since April 19. The data is delayed 72 hours to ensure accuracy.

The hospital data in the St. Louis continued its downward trend Sunday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 228 total COVID-19 patients, a slight increase from Saturday, but the moving 7-day average decreased to a new low of 235.

The number of patients on ventilators and in the ICU also decreased Sunday.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 17, down from 18 Saturday

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 14, same as Saturday

Hospitalizations: 228, up from 227 Saturday

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 235, down from 237 Saturday

Patients in the ICU: 41, down from 48 Saturday

Patients on ventilators: 27, same as Saturday

Patients discharged yesterday: 15, bringing the total to 2,704