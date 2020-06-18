Task force reports slight single-day increases, 7-day averages continue to trend down

Some of the numbers the task force tracks showed slight single-day increases, but the overall data continued to trend down

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported slight single-day increases in most of the data they track Thursday, but the rolling seven-day averages continued their downward trends.

The total number of patients in St. Louis area hospitals increased to 241 Thursday, up nine from Wednesday, when the task force reported a new low for patients in the hospital.

Despite the increase, the seven-day average decreased to 243.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 14, down from 17 Wednesday

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 14, same as Wednesday

Hospitalizations: 241, up from 232 Wednesday

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 243, down from 246 Wednesday

Patients in the ICU: 61, up from 57 Wednesday

Patients on ventilators: 31, same as Wednesday

Patients discharged yesterday: 23, bringing the total to 2,652

On Monday, incident commander Dr. Alex Garza also presented data showing that Black communities are at a higher risk of testing positive and ending up in the hospital due to COVID-19.

According to task force data, Dr. Garza said Black residents in the St. Louis area are about four times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and more than twice as likely to end up in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Dr. Garza said 60% of Black patients who test positive for COVID-19 get admitted into the hospital, compared to about 40% of white patients.

"Again, this tells a story that we've said before, that COVID disproportionately affects the Black community much more than the non-Black community, and we've finally been able to generate some numbers in order to show that discrepancy," Dr. Garza said.