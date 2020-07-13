St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives Monday update

On Sunday, almost all of the numbers the task force tracks increased

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give its Monday update at around 3:30.

During the task force's last briefing on Friday, Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force, reiterated that the numbers on the rise show that there has been accelerated transmission in the community.

"We need to refocus," Dr. Garza said. "It has to be a collective effort."

When asked about hospital capacities, Dr. Garza said levels in the area are manageable right now, but it's how the numbers are trending that worries him.

You can watch Monday's briefing in the player below or on the task force Facebook page:

On Sunday, almost all of the numbers the task force tracks increased.