St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives Monday update

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give its Monday update at around 3:30.
During the task force's last briefing on Friday, Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force, reiterated that the numbers on the rise show that there has been accelerated transmission in the community.
"We need to refocus," Dr. Garza said. "It has to be a collective effort."
When asked about hospital capacities, Dr. Garza said levels in the area are manageable right now, but it's how the numbers are trending that worries him.
You can watch Monday's briefing in the player below or on the task force Facebook page:
On Sunday, almost all of the numbers the task force tracks increased.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 35 yesterday to 36 today. *
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – 26 yesterday to 27 today. *
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 168 yesterday to 171 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 170 yesterday to 180 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 170 yesterday to 141 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 40 yesterday to 45 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 21 yesterday to 23 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,183