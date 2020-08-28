St. Louis pandemic task force latest

Dr. Garza and the task force will provide the latest on COVID-19 numbers in the St. Louis area Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a Friday afternoon briefing for the latest numbers in the St. Louis area

On Thursday, the task force revised its numbers of new hospital admissions that were reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the task force reported 71 new COVID-19 admissions in the St. Louis area, more than any other day in the pandemic and a number incident commander Dr. Alex Garza called fairly concerning. In Thursday's update, the task force said the number of new admissions was actually 66 after a review found that some of the new admissions occurred on a different day.

Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 80,992 cases. The state also reported 14 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,464.

The department says the seven-day average positivity is 8.48% up from 8.44%.