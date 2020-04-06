Key COVID-19 numbers trend downward Wednesday in St. Louis hospitals

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released its latest numbers Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — The average number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to St. Louis area hospitals decreased Wednesday, after a small increase Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released its latest numbers Wednesday afternoon. Four of the six number the task force is tracking showed positive trends. However, the number of coronavirus patients in the ICU and on ventilators increased from Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 patients had increased Tuesday for the first time since May 18. The number went back down Wednesday from 20 to 19 patients a day, on average.

The graph below shows the both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of new coronavirus patients who checked in to task force hospitals.

Both of the total coronavirus patient numbers decreased.

The graph below shows both the daily (white bars) and seven-day average (blue line) of total COVID-19 patients who are being treated at task force hospitals.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 15, down from 17

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions: 19, down from 20

Hospitalizations: 341, down from 348

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 346, down from 354

Patients in the ICU: 74, up from 68

Patients on ventilators: 51, up from 46

Over the last 24 hours, 28 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 2,342 COVID-19 patients sent home to recover since the first case was reported in the area.