ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health announced 10 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, the largest single-day increase for the city.

With the 10 new deaths, the city now has 40 COVID-19 deaths and 882 cases. Those are the second-highest totals for any area in the state, behind only St. Louis County, which has 2,289 confirmed cases and 82 deaths.

The St. Louis Department of Health also is monitoring 111 people.

With the 10 new deaths in St. Louis, more than 200 people in Missouri have died from COVID-19, and 159 of those deaths have been in the St. Louis area.

These are the first new deaths reported in St. Louis since Friday.

