ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Health Department announced a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Monday evening.

The health department said the city now has 440 cases and 10 deaths, an increase of 82 cases and 2 deaths from Sunday.

The two people who died were both men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to the families and other loved ones of the patients who died,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis. “All St. Louisans must do their part as we unite to stop the spread of this virus. Please stay at home and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet if you must go out.”

St. Louis' health department is one of many reporting COVID-19 data by ZIP code. See all the ZIP code data in our area here.

With increases from St. Louis and other counties, Missouri now has more than 2,800 cases, 1,898 of which are in the St. Louis area.

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map below.

