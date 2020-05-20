Number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals at its lowest point in months

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the fewest number of patients in the hospital with the coronavirus since April 5: 436 people

ST. LOUIS — The number of COVID-19 patients in the St. Louis area’s major hospital systems was at its lowest point in months Wednesday, according to numbers released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The task force, which is made up of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital, formed in early April and started giving daily coronavirus patient updates on April 5.

On Wednesday, the task force reported the fewest number of patients in the hospital with the virus: 436 people, which was a decrease of 19 people from Tuesday.

Other numbers fluctuated from Tuesday to Wednesday, some had increases while others had decreases.

The full breakdown of data trends from the task force is below.

New hospital admissions: 31 people, up from 25

Seven-day moving average of hospital admissions: Stayed the same at 28 people

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations: 476, down from 487

Hospitalizations: 436, down from 455

Patients in the ICU: 103, up from 98

Patients on ventilators: 69, down from 70

Over the last 24 hours, 34 COVID-19 patients were released from task force hospitals, bringing the total to 1,958 patients released to recover at home.

8 steps to stay healthy as cities reopen

Malls are reopening. Restaurants are welcoming diners inside. Churches are allowing the faithful to pray inside their places of worship.

Signs of what life was like before the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to make their way around St. Louis and St. Louis County.

But doctors say some of the changes we’ve made in our everyday lives need to stick around, possibly until a vaccine is approved.

“The virus hasn’t left. It hasn’t changed. It’s still here. It’s still very contagious and it’s still very dangerous,” Dr. Alex Garza said Monday. He’s the incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

For weeks now, Dr. Garza has stressed the importance of social distancing, frequently washing hands and cleaning surfaces. He said as economies and businesses reopen, it’s especially important to continue those practices that helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

“We also know that we’re never going to be at zero transmission until there’s a vaccine. So, we have to learn how to live with the virus and take all those important steps to keep it in check,” Dr. Garza said.

To help keep the coronavirus in check in the St. Louis area, Dr. Garza offered these eight steps to keep yourself, your loved ones and the entire community safe.

Stay 6 feet apart from others – the exception being those you live with Wear a face mask in public Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Clean surfaces regularly, including phones, counters, light switches – anything that’s touched frequently Monitor yourself for signs of illness, contact your doctor if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Don’t gather with more than 10 people Stay at home if you’re vulnerable or at high risk of infection Don’t visit nursing homes or assisted-living facilities

“These are the steps we all need to make to keep the transmission rate low and to prevent the new surge in cases,” Dr. Garza said.