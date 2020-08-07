COVID-19 task force to update hospital numbers in the St. Louis area

The briefing will be the first since the state reported another record increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold a briefing on the COVID-19 data from St. Louis area hospitals.

Task force leader Dr. Alex Garza will provide an update on hospital data in the area and answer questions.

The briefing will be the first since the state reported another record increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday. On Tuesday, the state reported 773 new cases after a few days of lower-than-average increases over the holiday weekend. On Wednesday, the state reported 575 new cases, the second-largest single-day increase the state has reported.

The state also reported a slightly above-average number of new tests Tuesday, 8,603, but the state's positivity rate increased. The state reported 6,992 new tests Wednesday, and the positivity rate slightly increased again.

Tuesday was also the first day Missouri reported more new COVID-19 cases than Illinois since the pandemic began.

You can watch the full task force briefing below or on the task force's Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the number of new COVID-19 patients admitted to area hospitals increased slightly, but the seven-day average decreased slightly.

Here is the full break down of data from the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased — from 14 Monday to 19 Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased — from 21 Monday to 20 Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased — from 156 Monday to 161 Tuesday.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased — from 167 Monday to 177 Tuesday.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased — from 106 Monday to 138 Tuesday.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased — from 40 Monday to 41 Tuesday.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased — from 23 Monday to 21 Tuesday.

Across the system hospitals, 22 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,024.

During Monday's briefing, Dr. Garza said the St. Louis area had seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, but that development was expected due to the loosening of restrictions around the area.

Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the pandemic task force, said the area is most closely following the task force's "slow decline" model due to the increase in cases from the last time the task force provided modeling data. The last time the task force showed modeling data, the area was closer to the task force's "best guess" model, which is more optimistic.