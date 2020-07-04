ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County health department announced 10 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, nearly doubling the number of deaths in the county and marking the deadliest day in the county to date.

The new deaths Tuesday brought the county's total to 24. The county also reported a total of 1,173 cases, but the state health department said the county's numbers were actually 1,203.

St. Louis County has more than double the deaths and cases of any other county in the state.

The 10 new deaths announced Tuesday were:

female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 50-59 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

male, 90-99 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

