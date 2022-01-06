St. Louis County to announce expanded COVID-19 testing Friday

County Executive Sam Page will announce the testing expansion at a Friday morning press conference.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Friday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce expanded testing capacity through the health department that's set to begin next week.

Page will hold a press briefing Friday morning at 8:30. A press release from Page's office said he will also discuss COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area.

St. Louis County has multiple county-sponsored sites that offer drive-thru testing and require appointments.

John C. Murphy Health Center

Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Fridays, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

6121 N. Hanley Road No. 2003

St. Louis County, MO 63134

*Appointment required

South County Health Center

Mondays-Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Fridays, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

4580 S. Lindbergh Boulevard

St. Louis County, MO 63127

*Appointment required

North Central Health Center

Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Fridays, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

4000 Jennings Station Road

St. Louis County, MO 63121

*Appointment required

The county also has separate appointments available for those requiring a test for international travel. Click here for more information on all testing options.

The upcoming announcement comes as area hospitals ask people to avoid coming to emergency departments to get tested.

"It gets in the way of us seeing the patients who are truly sick. People who have heart attacks. People who are having a stroke. It just overwhelms us," Dr. Benjamin Leacock, the ER medication director at SSM St. Joseph Hospital-St. Charles said.

Other hospitals share the same sentiment.