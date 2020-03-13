ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is announcing an executive order on crowd restrictions during a press conference Friday morning.

“We must do what we can to slow the spread of this virus,” Page said in a press release ahead of the news conference. “The county’s role in this crisis is to prepare, educate, and respond. That’s what we’ve done, and the announcements I’m making today are a continuation of those efforts.”

There is one confirmed case of a patient with coronavirus in the county. The woman is currently in isolation in her home.

Thursday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a public health emergency and prohibited events with more than 1,000 attendees, with the exception of religious gatherings and school attendance.

