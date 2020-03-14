ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Due to rising coronavirus concerns, the St. Louis County Board of Elections plans to request to postpone the April 7 election until to April 28 and also to have the voting done by mail

“We believe this decision is necessary to protect the public and everyone involved in the election process,” said BOE Commission Chair Sharon Buchanan-McClure.

The board will petition the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District on Saturday for the delay.

If the court declines to approve the mail-in vote on April 28, the BOE will request to delay the vote until the August 2020 primary election.

This request to move the county municipal elections coincides with both the State of Missouri and St. Louis County declaring a state of emergency on Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

