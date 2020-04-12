Another St. Louis County business ordered to close for violating health order

On Thursday, Whalen's Bar received a suspension notice

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Another St. Louis County business has been ordered to close for violating a St. Louis County health order.

The health order bans restaurants from offering indoor dining due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county. If a restaurant refuses to comply with the order, its operating permits will be suspended.

On Thursday, Whalen's Bar received a suspension notice and is refusing to close, according to St. Louis County spokesperson Christopher Ave.

Earlier this week, Bartolino’s South, Final Destination, OT's Bar and Satchmo’s Bar and Grill were ordered to close.

Bartolino’s South reopened Thursday for carryout and curbside service after its health plan was submitted and approved by the health department.

In the restaurant’s plan, it said it will not reopen its dining room until the county’s health order is lifted or "until a time the courts decide." It said it will only offer carry out, curbside pickup and limited patio seating.

According to Ave, the owner of Satchmo’s Bar and Grill sent the county a letter demanding a hearing to expedite reopening and threatened legal action. Ave said the owners of Final Destination have requested information on how to reopen.

OT's Bar hasn't reached out to the county since it was ordered to close, according to Ave. The county plans to reach out to the bar to make sure the owners know they need to respond to the notice to avoid "finalization of their suspension."

Over the weekend, the health department visited 13 restaurants three different times. Those restaurants received two warning letters prior to the visits.

Of the 13, five were still violating the public health order on the third visit and had indoor dining rooms open, the health department reported. Those restaurants received a third letter warning them to shut down indoor dining or their permits would be suspended.