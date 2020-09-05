Some St. Louis County businesses left out of May 18 reopening plan

Businesses excluded from the plan were not given a date as to when they could begin reopening

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Friday, St. Louis County leaders announced some, but not all, businesses would be allowed to reopen on May 18. The order excluded banquet halls, bars that do not serve full meals, playgrounds, pools and gyms.

"We take all the precautions that we can. There should be absolutely no reason on earth that we would not be allowed to reopen," said Jamie Mushlin, owner of Red Fitness Lounge.

Mushlin heard from us first that his business in Clayton would not be on the list of ones that can reopen on May 18.

"Wow, I was not aware of that. That really bothers me, and I'm sure it bothers the community as well. That's kind of tough to hear," he reacted.

For many, May 18 was their light at the end of the tunnel.

"We were doing everything we can and we were really hopeful that we could open May 18," said Emily Zwilling, co-owner of Cross Fit South City and EZ Wellness.

This new health order essentially squashed that hope.

"Honestly, I cried. I cried and like let it all out," she said.

Leaving them in the dark as to when they can officially reopen.

"I think it's more of the unknown not knowing how long we'll have to keep our facility closed that we lease," she said.

County Executive Sam Page said the regulations are because of how contagious COVID-19 is, especially in the businesses they say are "high risk."

"I can appreciate that he wants to keep people to protect it, that I give him credit for. But he needs to give us owners credit that we have a right to open up our facilities under his guidelines and keep it healthy and safe for people," Mushlin said.