St. Louis County businesses move to 50% capacity

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More people will be allowed inside businesses in St. Louis County after officials announced eased restrictions earlier this week.

Bars, gyms and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page made the announcement on Oct. 5 during a briefing.

"Thank you to everyone in St. Louis County for wearing masks, for social distancing and for adjusting your lives to keep our community safe. We must all continue to exercise caution and remain committed to the precautions that have gotten us to where we are today," Page said on Monday.

Previously, the businesses had been operating at 25% capacity for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the weather cools down, the capacity limit now at 50% allows restaurants to have more people inside.

Late-night restrictions on bars and restaurants remain in effect and those businesses must close at 10 p.m.

County executive Page also announced high-contact youth sports can resume, which includes football, hockey and basketball.