St. Louis County to announce plans for more businesses to reopen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County will announce plans to reopen more businesses.

County Executive Sam Page plans to give an update at 8:30 a.m. Friday. An email from the county said Page will provide details about reopening more businesses and plans to distribute more than 250,000 masks.

While giving an update Wednesday, Page announced the county is working on plans and guidelines to get summer camps and pools in the county back up and running in June.

“The gradual reopening is the right way. It’s the responsible way and it’s the safest way to get our economy moving again while keeping everyone safe,” Page said.

The county executive also met with more than 30 gym owners — who mostly run smaller, boutique gyms — Wednesday afternoon. They’re hoping to be able to reopen on June 1, which is when the state of Missouri will allow casinos to reopen.

"We just don't feel like it's a justifiable scenario where casinos can open and gyms can't," said Ted Theodoropolus, owner of Burn Boot Camp gym.