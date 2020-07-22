St. Louis County residents help determine how to spend $7 million in CARES Act money

The money will help residents throughout 18 ZIP codes in underserved parts of the county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hundreds of residents in St. Louis County helped decide how the local government will use $7 million in federal funds.

During his Wednesday morning COVID-19 briefing, County Executive Sam Page outlined how the grant money from the CARES Act will be spent. He said $7 million will focus on improving health care services to underserved parts of the county.

There were 324 residents who participated in an online survey to help determine the greatest needs.

“They were able to advocate for themselves,” Page said. “Their voices were heard.”

The money will be given to community organizations throughout 18 ZIP codes – 17 of those are in north county and one is in the southeast part of the county.

The breakdown of funds is:

$2 million to increase access to primary care, preventative care and various screenings

$2 million for mental health services, counseling and substance abuse disorders

$1.5 million to improve access to COVID-19 testing, including services at places like grocery stores, churches and schools

$1 million for miscellaneous expenses, including copays, prescriptions and technology access to get help with online health services

$500,000 for personal protective equipment

“We will begin seeking applications from community partners who can help provide these services to underserved residents,” Page said.

Applications are now available on St. Louis County’s coronavirus website.

Page also said there will be an additional $2.5 million available for community health partners and centers to expand existing coronavirus testing capabilities throughout the county.