Watch live: St. Louis County executive gives update on CARES Act funding

Sam Page plans to talk about distributing nearly $10 million in CARES Act funds

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will give an update Friday morning about how the county is using some of the money it received through the coronavirus stimulus bill.

Page plans to talk about distributing nearly $10 million in CARES Act funds for humanitarian efforts.

He’ll make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. from the Urban League’s Ferguson Community Empowerment Center. Page’s live stream can be viewed in the Facebook post below.

Friday’s announcement comes after Page detailed some changes to youth sports in the county.

Beginning Monday, players will only be able to practice and play within their own teams. There won’t be any competitive games between teams and groups will be limited to 10 or fewer. No spectators are allowed.

“And I know that there are many, many families, many teams that have worked really hard to follow the guidelines and follow all the recommended precautions. And these changes will deeply affect them. And for that, I am truly sorry, but it's my duty to do what's necessary based on expert advice to look out for the health and welfare of everyone in St. Louis County, including our kids,” Page said.

He explained that playing sports isn’t the direct problem – it’s the people gathering to watch and hanging out on the sidelines.

Earlier this week, Page said county health officials are keeping a close eye on the number of new cases among younger residents, especially those between the ages of 10 and 29 years old.

According to the county's latest trend report, the prevalence of COVID-19 is currently highest among people ages 10-19 (11.7%) and 20-29 (10.2%). The latter age group is showing especially high numbers over the last two weeks, increasing 195%. The average went from 11 new cases a day to about 32, the county reported.

Page specifically pointed to sports gatherings as being a source of the rise in cases.