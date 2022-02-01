St. Louis County closes COVID-19 testing sites Wednesday, Thursday ahead of winter storm

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health testing sites will be closed Feb. 2 and 3 because of the storm. Normal testing hours will start back up Friday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — COVID-19 testing at the St. Louis County Department of Public Health test sites was canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3 due to the winter storm set to impact the St. Louis area. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health made the announcement Tuesday on social media.

The department of health has testing sites at the John C Murphy Health Center, the South County Health Center, the North County Health Center and the North County Recreation Complex.

St. Louis County does require an appointment at each of those locations because of the high demand for COVID-19 testing right now. If you did have an appointment for Wednesday or Thursday, the county said you will be contacted.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services is also warning people that the winter storm this week could affect their state-run testing sites, several of which are in the St. Louis area.

"We encourage you to check this page regularly before traveling to a testing site to avoid any inconvenience," a message on their website read. "We will be posting necessary cancellations to this page as soon as we are made aware of them."

They also encouraged people to check their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for updates on the community testing sites.