ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in a press release Thursday.

According to the release, the ages of the patients in the new cases are:

6th Case: 60-69 years old

7th Case: 30-39 years old

8th Case: 50-59 years old

9th Case: 80-89 years old

10th Case: 50-59 years old

The release said the county health department is working to determine the origins of each case.

Thirty-eight people in St. Louis County have tested negative, and now 10 have tested positive.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the state was up to 28 cases in the state, an increase of four from Wednesday. The most recent update on the state's website, which was published at 5 p.m. Thursday, still had the total number of cases in the state at 24. The update said there were seven cases in St. Louis County, so it is unclear the total number of cases statewide.

Gov. Parson said he expects the number of cases to continue to increase as the state's testing capabilities ramp up. The state announced a contract with Quest Diagnostics to help the state with its testing process. On Wednesday, the state health director said the state lab could process about 170 tests per day.

County Executive Sam Page joined other local leaders in limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people earlier in the week in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Besides St. Louis County, there are similar bans in the City of St. Louis and St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties.

