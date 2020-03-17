ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A third St. Louis County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Monday evening.

The county said the person is between 50 and 60 years old and recently traveled out of the country. This case is not related to the first two, and the county is working to identify who the person may have come in contact with.

RELATED: 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County

Anyone identified during the investigation as a close contact or at risk of exposure to this patient will be contacted directly by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

The City of St. Louis also reported its first case of COVID-19. Before these two cases were revealed, there were six cases reported in Missouri. As of 8 p.m., the state's website still lists just six cases.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched that page on its website that lists the state's current number of coronavirus tests and tracks the negative and positive results.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson Tweeted out just before 8 p.m. that the state's number had jumped to eight, and that a total of 207 people had tested negative.

Mercy has opened a drive-thru testing center at its virtual care center in Chesterfield amid coronavirus concerns. It tested 52 people on its first day Saturday

To go to the site for testing, patients must have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Blues create employee assistance fund to help workers at Enterprise Center

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House wants people to stay home, avoid groups larger than 10

RELATED: List of things canceled in St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns