ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County announced eight new COVID-19 deaths Monday afternoon, bringing the county's total number of deaths related to the virus to 50.

According to the information provided by the county, five of the patients were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was in her 50s. The full demographic information on the new deaths is:

Black or African American Male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

Black or African American Female, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

White Female, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

White Male, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

Black or African American Male, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

Male, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

Female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

Black or African American Male, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

St. Louis County's 1,724 cases and 50 deaths are more than double any other county in Missouri.

Last Monday, St. Louis County reported 10 new deaths. The county also reported nine new deaths Saturday.

