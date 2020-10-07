St. Louis County executive gives update on rise of COVID-19 cases

Over the last three days, St. Louis County has seen the largest increase in cases of any jurisdiction in Missouri with 538 new cases

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gave an update on the coronavirus situation at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The briefing was live streamed. You can watch the full update from Page in the Facebook post below.

Friday’s update comes after the county has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Over the last three days, St. Louis County has seen the largest increase in cases of any jurisdiction in Missouri with 538 new cases.

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the increase in cases across the state and in St. Louis County is largely among young people he said are not following social distancing guidelines.

He said the mortality rate has dipped because many of the new cases are among young people who are not likely to die. However, Dr. Williams said with the increase in the number of people getting the virus, it will likely increase the number of deaths.

On Thursday, the state reported 795 new coronavirus cases, a new single day record for the state. The state also reported 12,485 new tests, the third-highest total since the state changed the way it reports testing numbers. The state's positivity rate increased from 5.70% on Wednesday to 5.72% on Thursday.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will not be reversing course on reopening the state even as the state reported a record number of new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in three days.