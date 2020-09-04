ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County and more than 20 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The county updated its numbers the morning of April 9. The total death count is up to 28 and there are 1,337 cases in the county. Twenty-one new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. This number is down from the previous day when there were 77 new cases.

Below is the information provided by the county on the specifics of the deaths due to COVID-19.

On April 9, the county began to include race on most of the deadly cases as well as positive cases.

On April 8, Missouri's health chief said he is directing medical professionals to provide racial data about patients who become ill or die from the coronavirus as some black lawmakers raised concerns about the lack of such information.

The chart on the county's website represents the 60% of positive cases for which race was provided to DPH; race was not provided to DPH for 40% of positive cases. Positive cases are those with a positive lab test. Below is the chart provided on April 9.

black female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

black male, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

black female, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

black male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

white male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

white male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

black male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

black male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

white female, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

white female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

white male, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

white female, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

black male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

black male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

white female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

white male, 50-59 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

black male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

white male, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

white male, 90-99 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

white male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

black male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

black female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

