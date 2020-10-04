ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Five more people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County.
The county updated its numbers Friday morning.
The county is reporting a total of 1,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 33 people in the county have died from the virus.
On April 9, the county began including race on most of the cases.
Here is a breakdown of the cases in the county by zip code:
63138 62
63126 8
63136 117
63034 56
63105 14
63005 36
63043 24
63137 45
63117 13
63011 41
63031 84
63042 29
63088 8
63128 19
63017 66
63122 51
63124 18
63026 18
63134 42
63144 14
63025 23
63146 45
63132 29
63021 53
63133 19
