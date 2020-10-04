ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Five more people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County.

The county updated its numbers Friday morning.

The county is reporting a total of 1,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 33 people in the county have died from the virus.

On April 9, the county began including race on most of the cases.

Here is a breakdown of the cases in the county by zip code:

63138 62

63126 8

63136 117

63034 56

63105 14

63005 36

63043 24

63137 45

63117 13

63011 41

63031 84

63042 29

63088 8

63128 19

63017 66

63122 51

63124 18

63026 18

63134 42

63144 14

63025 23

63146 45

63132 29

63021 53

63133 19

