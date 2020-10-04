ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Five more people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County.

The county updated its numbers Friday morning.

The county is reporting a total of 1,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 33 people in the county have died from the virus.

On April 9, the county began including race on most of the cases.

Here is a breakdown of the cases in the county by zip code:

63138    62          

63126    8            

63136    117       

63034    56          

63105    14          

63005    36          

63043    24          

63137    45          

63117    13          

63011    41          

63031    84          

63042    29          

63088    8            

63128    19          

63017    66          

63122    51          

63124    18          

63026    18          

63134    42          

63144    14          

63025    23          

63146    45          

63132    29          

63021    53          

63133    19       

