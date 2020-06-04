MISSOURI, USA — St. Louis County surpassed 1,000 cases, and Missouri has more than 2,700 cases as the numbers in Missouri continue to increase.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has 2,722 cases and 39 deaths. The number of deaths does not include a death in St. Louis County, two deaths in both St. Charles and Jefferson counties and four deaths in St. Louis, which means there have been 48 deaths in the state.

According to the state numbers, St. Louis County has 1,033 cases. St. Louis City has the second most cases, but the city has less than half as many cases as St. Louis County.

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is as follows:

Under 20 63

20-24 201

25-29 183

30-34 175

35-39 171

40-44 212

45-49 230

50-54 285

55-59 302

60-64 277

65-69 215

70-74 153

75-79 103

80+ 149

Unknown 3

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is as follows:

Under 20 0

20-29 0

30-39 1

40-49 1

50-59 5

60-69 7

70-79 14

80+ 11

For a full, county-by-county breakdown of cases, see our interactive map below.

Many counties in our area have started sharing data by ZIP code.

