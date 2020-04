ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Cases of the COVID-19 continue to grow in the St. Louis area.

Five more people have died from COVID-19 in St. Louis County.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, total deaths from the virus are up to 58. In the last 24 hours, 124 new cases were reported. There are 1,811 cases of the virus in St. Louis County.

Click here for the latest from the county

St. Louis County deaths specifics from the county’s dashboard

- Black or African American Female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Black or African American Male, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Black or African American Female, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Female, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Male, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Female, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- White Male, 50-59 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Male, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Male, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- White Male, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- White Male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Female, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Black or African American Female, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Female, 90-99 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Black or African American Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 40-49 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 50-59 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Female, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- White Male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Black or African American Female, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 90-99 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 70-79 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- White Female, 80-89 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- White Male, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Black or African American Male, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Male, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Female, 50-59 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- Black or African American Male, 70-79 years of age, underlying medical conditions, if any, are unknown at this time

- White Male, 80-89 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Male, 60-69 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

- Black or African American Female, 50-59 years of age, with underlying medical conditions

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 71% of Americans cautious about returning to pre-quarantine ways

RELATED: This app will track stimulus checks

RELATED: Social distancing may need to continue to 2022, Harvard study finds