ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Photos of spring breakers crowding beaches this week concerned people on social media as social distancing efforts took effect in many parts of the county.

Many of those spring breakers will return to their homes in the coming days, and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants to make sure COVID-19 doesn't come with them to St. Louis County.

St. Louis County is one of many areas to effort social distancing measures. In an effort to further the effort to limit community spread and flatten the curve of the coronavirus, St. Louis county is adding another measure to the social distancing efforts.

The CDC has identified multiple states as "Areas of Community Transmission" for coronavirus, meaning people visiting those places should take additional precautions. These precautions include staying home for 14 days after returning and practicing social distancing. St. Louis County is asking all people returning from spring break in the following states to follow those CDC guidelines:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Georgia

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Wyoming

The full list of guidelines from the CDC is as follows:

Stay home for 14 days after returning, monitor your health, and practice social distancing

Avoid contact with sick people

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

The release said the suggestion does not apply to people who commute from Illinois for work in St. Louis County.

On Sunday, St. Louis County confirmed 38 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's count to 55.

