'Wishful thinking won't make it go away' | St. Louis County executive gives update on COVID-19

Monday’s update comes after Sam Page and Missouri health officials in separate news conferences said new COVID-19 cases are being spread primarily by young people

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gave an update Monday morning about the coronavirus situation in the county.

Page said as long as the coronavirus is in the St. Louis area and there is no vaccine, residents need to keep their guard up and continue practicing social distancing and other known measures that help slow the spread.

"Wishful thinking won’t make it go away, but responsible action will," Page said.

The county executive said contact tracers are hard at work trying to track down how, when and where the virus is spreading. Recently, tracers pinpointed the source of where 12 people got and spread the virus.

Page said the county health department worked with jurisdictions in four counties across two states and "were able to trace these individuals back to the same manufacturing plant, same shift, they took the same lunch break in the same break room. And in this break room, they were not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks," Page explained.

He said the manufacturing plant in St. Louis County took several precautions to keep workers safe, including stepping up cleaning practices mandating masks and spacing workers apart, but wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance were not required in the break room.

Page said at this time there is no plan to roll back the reopening that's already taken place in the county. He said health officials and local leaders and focusing on individual outbreaks and taking actions to control those situations, rather than taking more drastic measures that impact the entire county.

As far as the plans to reopen schools, Page said he's confident "it's the right thing to do."

"I believe that we have a path forward, if those conditions change then certainly we would consider modifying,” Page said.

School districts within the county plan to release their specific guidelines for reopening a week from Monday. Health and education leaders in the county already released guidance school districts can use as they build their individual plans.

Monday’s update came after Page and Missouri state health officials in separate news conferences said new COVID-19 cases are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others.

Page on Friday said there has been a dramatic increase in cases in people ages 20-29.

Page gave a cautionary example of how easily the virus can spread.

He said a person in the age range of 20-29 years old had the virus but wasn’t showing symptoms and then went to “many different activities" with 25 different friends. Later, 15 of those friends ended up testing positive. The original patient has recovered.

“We are in the process of testing a long list of friends and their family members,” Page said. “I share this story not really to place blame on any one individual — that's not the point — this is just an example of how very real this virus is in our community and how easily it can spread from person to person, even when someone doesn't have symptoms.”

Missouri health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was 37.4.

Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said almost all the data they track increased Sunday.