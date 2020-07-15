Watch live: St. Louis County executive gives update on COVID-19 response

Wednesday’s briefing comes a day after St. Louis County set a new record for new COVID-19 cases in the county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will give an update on the coronavirus situation in the county at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch the briefing live at the top of this page once it gets underway.

Wednesday’s briefing comes after St. Louis County set a new record for new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the county health department reported 243 new confirmed cases, which is the most in a single day since the pandemic began. St. Charles and Franklin counties also reported single-day records.

Those single-day records also contributed a new record for the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 28,862 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, an increase of 936 cases in a single day. The single-day increase topped the state's previous high of 795, which was reported last Thursday.

After three consecutive days of more than 10,000 tests, the state reported 9,326 tests performed in the last 24 hours. As a result of the increases, the positivity rate in the state increased slightly, from 5.63 on Monday to 5.71 on Tuesday.

St. Louis County COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday:

Missouri COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday:

As COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area continue to head in the wrong direction, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is planning to hire more contact tracers.

The department said it’s all hands on deck. So far, the county has hired 60 contact tracers and brought in restaurant inspectors and other people from within the department to help.