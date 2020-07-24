$1 million in grants will help domestic violence victims in St. Louis County

The county has opened up the application process for organizations and clinics to apply for funding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is looking to help domestic violence victims and the organizations that assist them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

County Executive Sam Page announced Friday there is now $1 million in grants from the CARES Act that is available for agencies, advocates, clinics and hospitals that address domestic violence in the community.

Applications for the grants are available on St. Louis County’s coronavirus website, and Page urged those interested in applying for funding to act quickly.

“This pandemic has kept people at home and all that time at home can lead to isolation, and we know that isolation can make those in abusive relationships more vulnerable,” Page said.

He explained that more time at home with an abuser leaves a victim less time to get the help they need. Limited access to courts for things like emergency orders of protection has been an added challenge for domestic abuse victims, Page said. And due to social distancing and the spread of coronavirus, shelters have had to close or reduce their capacity, further limiting access to those who need it most.

Page said the $1 million in grants will go to the agencies that help address those problems. The county is looking to expand social services through technology, raise awareness about the services that are available and make shelters safer.

Page gave his briefing Friday from inside the jury assembly room at the St. Louis County Courthouse. On Wednesday, the county restricted public access to the building after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Order of protection cases will be continued until Aug. 10 or later. Civil, probate and juvenile dockets will continue through the online meeting program Zoom. No weddings allowed. And grand jury proceedings have been put on hold for two weeks.

The four employees who tested positive contracted the virus outside the building. One has been hospitalized. The other three and their potential contacts are in quarantine, according to spokeswoman Christy Bertleson.

Judge David Vincent will decide on whether to reconvene the grand jury after the two-week period, Bertleson said.

As of Friday morning, St. Louis County is reporting 10,319 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

If you need help during this time, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003.

ALIVE's Crisis Line is 314-993-2777 and they have a number for Franklin County at 800-941-9144.

The Women's Safe House can be reached 24 hours a day at 314-772-4535.