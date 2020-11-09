St. Louis County gives COVID-19 update as families plan to protest youth sports guidelines

The new guidelines allow younger athletes to participate in games in some lower-contact sports. Older athletes still can't play, including high school football

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page addressed the new youth sports guidelines and the controversy they’ve caused during his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

The new guidelines allow younger athletes to participate in games in some lower-contact sports. However, older student-athletes still cannot play – and that includes high school football.

Athletes can still practice and scrimmage.

With no competitions allowed, one parent told 5 On Your Side she’s especially concerned for older kids who are thinking about college opportunities.

“All the players on her club team are in St. Charles County and they are playing and able to do that,” explained Missy Brown. “It's been tough. She has aspirations to go to college and play college softball and she played club softball all summer.”

Families have been speaking out since Page announced the changes Wednesday. They’re upset and plan to protest in the county executive’s neighborhood over the weekend and in Clayton Monday. Thousands more have signed an online petition.

St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch introduced an ordinance that would require county council approval of any executive mandate during a state of emergency.

“No individual should fear oversight. They should have to come before a public body like the county council and explain why they're making the decisions they're making,” Fitch said.

Page cited recent health department data for the youth sports guidelines.

According to the county’s COVID-19 data, there’s been a steady increase in cases among those 15-19 years old. The rate of new cases in this age group is nearly five times the average rate of new cases among younger children, Page said.

The positivity rate for the 15-19 age group is the highest of all age groups at 20%, while the positivity rate for the 5-9 age group is 6%.

Page also said 90% of the coronavirus cases that have been affecting schools over the last two weeks involve middle and high schools.