St. Louis County Council members seek oversight on health orders during pandemics

The council will vote on two bills that would leave it up to the council whether to continue a health order past 15 days
Credit: UPI
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page removes his face covering as he prepares for his tri-weekly press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Friday, May 8, 2002. Page was on hand to discuss how businesses will reopen on May 18, 2020, following nearly two months of closure because of COVID-19. All businesses that provide goods, services, or religious services will be allowed to reopen. Businesses that have direct interaction with the public will be limited to 25 percent occupancy. Physical barriers will need to be placed anywhere social distancing is not possible. Options for touchless payment or service should be provided and businesses should not let customers bring in outside containers. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council will vote for the first time Tuesday on two bills that would give them oversight on emergency and public health orders issued during a pandemic such as COVID-19.

Bills 151 and 152 are co-sponsored by District 7 council member Mark Harder and District 3 council member Tim Fitch. If approved, two charter amendments could go to a public vote on the Nov. 3 election.

The bills would allow the county executive and the Department of Public Health director to issue a state of emergency or public health order for the first 15 days in the case of a pandemic. But after that, the county council would have to pass a resolution to allow the orders to continue and would set an expiration date.

Under the proposed bills, a two-thirds majority vote from the council would be needed to extend a health order.

"In government, it is very unusual to give one person unchecked power without legislative oversight," said a news release from Fitch's office. "Nearly all states and localities provide a system of checks and balances on the governor in such emergencies."

