St. Louis County Council changing to virtual meetings starting next week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council's next meeting will be over video call as COVID cases continue to increase in the county.

In a letter, Chairwoman Rita Days announced the move to virtual meetings, saying she will reevaluate the situation in three weeks.

"After much consideration, I have decided that, for the sake of our employees and the public, it is best that we conduct virtual meetings beginning Tuesday, January 18th," Days said in the letter.

On Tuesday, Days was the lone member to attend the meeting in person.

According to the St. Louis County coronavirus dashboard, the seven-day average for new cases in the county was 2,504 Thursday and a seven-day positivity rate of 37.9%.

The letter reads as follows:

As of January 12, 2022, the total number of Covid-19 cases rose to almost 34,000. This week, I spoke with my colleagues on the Council to determine whether or not it is safe enough to continue in person Council meetings as the majority of them were virtual at last Tuesday's meeting.

After much consideration, I have decided that, for the sake of our employees and the public, it is best that we conduct virtual meetings beginning Tuesday, January 18th. I will re-evaluate the situation in 3 weeks and consult with my colleagues again to determine the best path forward. Please bear with us as we deal with this pandemic in a manner that is safe for all involved as well as maintain the transparency of St. Louis County Government. Thank you for your support.