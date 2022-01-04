St. Louis County Council votes to adopt new mask mandate

The council voted along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted to adopt a new mask mandate in the county as COVID-19 cases increase in the county.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of the new mandate, which will require all people over the age of 5 to wear a mask "while in indoor and enclosed public buildings and spaces and public transportation" in St. Louis County. The mandate does not apply to people who are eating or drinking or people alone in separate rooms or offices of public places.

The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The council voted along party lines, with Democrats Lisa Clancy, Kelli Dunaway, Rita Heard Days and Shalonda Webb voting in favor and Republicans Tim Fitch, Mark Harder and Ernie Trakas voting against.

During the meeting, there was a discussion on how many votes it would take to enact the mandate. St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick said it was her understanding that a simple majority of four votes was all that was needed.

The order cites increasing case rates in the county and the effectiveness of medical-grade masks in limiting the spread of COVID-19, including the omicron variant.

"The intent of this order is to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including variants thereof, in St. Louis County with the least restrictive effective measure," the order said. "As the CDC has recognized, 'Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation.'"

It is the first mask mandate in the county since a Cole County judge struck down health orders issued by state and local health departments. The ruling did not make a ruling on health orders approved by elected bodies, like the county council.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he intends to file a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the mandate.

🚨The COVID tyrants are at it again in St. Louis Co with another illegal masking order



They simply refuse to relinquish their power to the people who can make these decisions themselves



As AG for the free people of this state I’ll file suit tomorrow & win again. #NoMaskMandates — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) January 5, 2022

The City of St. Louis mask mandate was adopted on Nov. 24, the day after the judge’s ruling. It’s filed under Health Commissioner’s Order No. 5 and was adopted by the Board of Aldermen as Resolution No. 142. It was extended through the new year by the Board of Aldermen last month.