ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County now has 55 cases of COVID-19, a press release from the county said. That is more than double the numbers reported Saturday evening.

The press release also said there is clear evidence of community spread in the county.

According to the release, six of the 55 new cases were not travel related.

St. Louis County said there have been no new deaths due to COVID-19.

The full release is as follows:

Epidemiological investigations indicate there is clear evidence of community transmission in St. Louis County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.”

Today, as of 5:00 PM, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) has:

One death.

55 total positive cases.

The following 38 additional cases confirmed:

50-59 years of age

30-39 years of age – not travel-related

60-69 years of age

50-59 years of age

60-69 years of age – not travel-related

30-39 years of age – not travel-related

20-29 years of age – not travel-related

60-69 years of age

60-69 years of age

50-59 years of age

60-69 years of age

60-69 years of age

60-69 years of age

60-69 years of age

50-59 years of age

40-49 years of age

30-39 years of age

50-59 years of age – not travel-related

50-59 years of age – not travel-related

50-59 years of age

50-59 years of age

50-52 years of age

20-29 years of age

20-29 years of age

50-59 years of age

50-59 years of age

50-53 years of age

50-59 years of age

20-29 years of age

20-29 years of age

20-29 years of age

20-29 years of age

20-29 years of age

20-29 years of age

10-19 years of age

40-49 years of age

40-49 years of age

50-59 years of age

The St. Louis County Department of Health fielded a total of 330 calls on 3/21/2020.

Due to the potential volume of results becoming available, the ability to provide data on each positive case will likely diminish moving forward.

As anticipated, the ability to provide reliable statistics pertaining to pending tests or tests sent for analysis has significantly diminished. This is an encouraging step as more people are being tested by more health care professionals; however, it has an adverse effect on the accuracy of the numbers. Additionally, the statistics provided are not reflective of the epidemic, rather they are reflective of the information now available.

