St. Louis County COVID-19-related deaths surpass 100

As of April 23, 102 people have died, according to the county’s dashboard.

There are 2,518 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county – 101 of those were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the county’s dashboard, 672 people have recovered from the virus.

In a briefing on Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the virus is expected to crest in the county this week.

The crest will be followed by a plateau, which means the virus will continue its ‘stronghold’ in our community, Page said.

“Later this week, COVID-19 is expected to crest in our region, what that looks like exactly – we don’t know,” Page said. “But sadly it will translate into more positive tests and more deaths.”

Page also signed an extended stay-at-home order during the briefing. There is no end date on the new order, but Page said he will work with other officials to reevaluate around when Missouri's stay-at-home order will be lifted, which is currently May 4.

Page said he understands that people are anxious to get back to the way it was and acknowledged that many people want to know - when will we get back to the way it was?

“I’d like to give a definitive answer, but I can’t,” Page said. "I'm following the lead of our health care professionals, our community leaders, our hospital systems and we're all keeping tabs on the number of admissions to hospitals, ICU admissions and the number of positive tests," he said.

Page said the reopening of the county will be ‘gradual,’ when it does happen.

"Once we are comfortable that the virus is under control, we can start to look at what reopening looks like," he said.