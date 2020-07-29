St. Louis County releases details on tightened coronavirus restrictions

The county has paused its reopening plan and tightened restrictions due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the region

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More details have been released on tightened coronavirus restrictions that will take effect on 5 p.m. Friday.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced earlier in the week that there would be a rollback of the county's reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the region.

Under the Paused Reopening Order, all businesses under capacity limitations will be reduced from 50% to 25% capacity. The restrictions apply to businesses such as grocery and retail stores, personal services such as hair and nail salons, churches, funeral services, and banquet and conference facilities.

The capacity limits are based on the authorized fire of building code.

"A good way describe when capacity limitations apply is when a business offers a service or goods for sale that requires interaction with the public," the release said.

No gatherings of over 50 people are allowed, except for in the following cases:

Businesses with capacity limitations of 25%

Professional Businesses - ex. offices, legal, accounting, etc.

public transit, including airports

hospitals

schools (they have their own plans)

shelters

daycare and camps

polling places

Businesses already subject to their own specific guidelines are not subject to the gathering limitations. Certain businesses and planned activities must submit a proposed plan to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for approval, including:

Entertainment and attraction venues such as Six flags, the Butterfly House and the Magic House

Concert venues

Mass sporting events

Museums

Casinos

Playgrounds

The county said the full order will be posted on stlcorona.com later Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the county had a 9.1% positivity rate for coronavirus cases, with 14,563 confirmed cases. St. Louis City and County both implemented mandatory mask mandates on July 3.