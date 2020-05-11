COVID-19 in St. Louis County | These are the hot spots

The county reported 574 new cases Wednesday, the highest in a single day

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday since the onset of the pandemic. And most of the new cases are coming from the south and west parts of the county.

There were 574 new cases Wednesday, the highest the county reported in a single day. The previous high was 530 new cases on July 30. The county has totaled more than 2,800 cases in the past week; the week before there were 1,940 cases — a 45% increase. The county's positivity rate is at 9%, compared to the statewide positivity rate of about 14%.

"Our hospitals and our ICUs continue to fill with patients, with COVID-19 patients and with regular patients. And those admissions continue daily. So I've said this multiple times over the past couple of weeks, but I think it bears repeating that we just can't continue on this trend," Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said on Monday.

As the cases continue to rise, 5 On Your Side took a look at the data to see what parts of the county the new cases are coming from.

The following are the ZIP codes with the highest proportion of cases per 100,000 residents, according to the information St. Louis County provided on its COVID-19 dashboard as of Thursday morning.

63025: Eureka

98 new cases in the last 14 days

1,171 new cases per 100,000 residents

63040: Wildwood, Grover

45 new cases in the last 14 days

545 new cases per 100,000 residents

63026: Fenton

198 cases in the past 14 days

852 new cases per 100,000 residents

63129: Mehlville, Oakville

312 cases in the past 14 days

581 new cases per 100,000 residents

63123: Affton

306 cases in the past 14 days

632 new cases per 100,000 residents

63122: Kirkwood, Des Peres

217 cases in the past 14 days

561 new cases per 100,000 residents

63144: Brentwood

48 cases in the past 14 days

550 new cases per 100,000 residents

63044: Bridgeton

64 cases in the past 14 days

607 new cases per 100,000 residents

The 63044 ZIP code was the only one on this list in north St. Louis County.